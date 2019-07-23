Thiago Pitsenbarger

Thiago Barrios Joseph Pitsenbarger, aged two months, of Whitehall, was taken to his eternal home on Monday, July 22 at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, Wis.
He was born on May 18, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems−Eau Claire, the son of Ronald Pitsenbarger, Jr. and Ann (Moyer) Nelson. During his short life, Thiago was surrounded by the love of his family. He loved to go to concerts and watch fireworks. He stared at them in awe and never cried. Thiago liked to listen to music and spend time with his siblings. His family will always remember his smile.
He is survived by his parents, Ronald Pitsenbarger, Jr. and Ann Nelson of Whitehall; ten siblings, Selena, Justin, Destini, Andreas, Deegan, Alayna, Elija, Divinity, Draxtyn and Declan; two nieces, Amelia and Nyla; grandparents Raymond and Barbara Moyer of Whitehall, Mary Lopez of Whitehall and Ronald Pitsenbarger, Sr. of Arizona; great-grandparents Frances Lopez and Roy Pitsenbarger; uncles James Moyer of Ettrick and Harley Paynter of Whitehall; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Miles and Ruth Moyer, Armand Olson, Sr., Isabella Olson, Joseph Lopez, Sr. and Sharon Pitsenbarger, and great-uncle, Joseph Lopez, Jr.
A funeral service for Thiago will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.