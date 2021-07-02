Thomas Harrison Airis passed away last July 16th. He is missed by his family, friends and his pup Kip. It was Tom’s wish to have a “big party” once Covid was under control. So, Tom, this one’s for you! A party in Tom’s honor will be held on Saturday, July 10th from 1-4 p.m. at 802 Rainetta Drive in Eau Claire. Please stop by and hoist a cold one in remembrance of a great guy. Cheers, not tears. Hulke Family Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Airis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.