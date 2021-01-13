Thomas “Tom” Anderson, 71, Bloomer, WI passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, January 11th.
Tom was born on March 7, 1949 in Eau Claire, the son of the late Raymond and Francis Anderson. Tom graduated from Augusta High School, went on to receive his bachelors from UW-Eau Claire and master from UW-Superior. Tom taught and coached for 31 years at Bloomer High School. Tom married Patricia Willkom on November 9, 1974 in Augusta, WI.
Tom started each morning with coffee and a crossword puzzle. He loved nothing more than a day on his bike pedaling through the hills of Pepin or the state trails. If you did not find him on his bike you would likely find him and Patty off visiting one of their daughters and grandchildren or on one of their many road trips.
Survivors include his wife, Patty (Willkom) Anderson, Bloomer; three daughters, Molly (Todd) Will, Wausau, Mara (Sam) Werner, Hayward, and Kelsey (Riley Hebert) Anderson, Chippewa Falls; brother Terry (Vicki) Anderson, Wausau; sister Maureen Anderson, Augusta; five grandchildren, Chase and Quinn Will and Addison, Norah and Luke Werner; a brother-in-law, Peter (Wanda) Willkom, Plover; and sister-in-law, Peggy (Ken) Kilroy, Seattle.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family service.
