Thomas (Tom) Allen Belknap of Mesa, Arizona passed away on the day of his 86th birthday on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on November 28, 1936, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where he grew up.
Tom graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and then honorably served in the United States Navy. He returned to Eau Claire where he met his wife, the lovely Carol Schiller, and they were wed on May 6, 1961.
Shortly after marriage, he began his lifelong career as a highly skilled air conditioning and pneumatic control technician and later, an HVAC apprenticeship supervisor. Tom’s technical work was highly regarded and sought after. At a moment’s notice he provided on-the-spot air conditioning repair for just about anybody that asked. Tom used to say, “They pay contractors to install it and they call me to make it work.”
In 1990, Tom and Carol relocated from Eau Claire to Chetek, WI and then retired to Mesa in 2007. Tom and Carol grew strong community roots in Mesa but never forgot their connection to Wisconsin.
Tom’s favorite hobbies were camping, hunting, fishing, and classic cars. Tom had a particular fondness for his restored 57 Pontiac Chieftain.
Some of Tom’s many attributes were his leadership and selfless acts of service to others. He proudly held leadership positions within the Knights of Columbus. In his retirement, through his parish, he served as a weekly Sunday Mass usher and lead food pantry staff member serving the disadvantaged.
He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Marion and stepmother Grace, sisters Elaine and Joyce, infant twin brothers who died at birth, and granddaughter Ashley.
Tom is survived by his wife Carol, children Mark and Mary, sister, Devona and grandchildren, Brandon, Aaron, Jason, Cory, Kiliegh, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild.
The family would like to give special thanks to the camaraderie and loving support of his many snowbird friends, particularly Kris and Augie Bleske, his neighbors Monique and Bob Lopez, the Heritage Village Assisted Living staff and the outstanding care provided to him by the Banner Baywood Heart Hospital ICU clinical and religious staff on his final day.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service/ Funeral Mass:
Wednesday December 14, 2022 at 10 a.m.
St. George Catholic Church 300 E 16th Ave
Apache Junction, AZ 85119
A small gathering and lunch at Tom & Carol’s home in Mesa will follow the service.
Tom’s beloved wife, Carol, has Alzheimer’s Disease. In these past few difficult years, Tom was Carol’s tireless primary caregiver. Since Carol was placed in a memory care facility this past April, Tom faithfully visited and provided care for her every day. In lieu of flowers, it is the family’s wish that donations be made to: