Thomas (Tom) Allen Belknap of Mesa, Arizona passed away on the day of his 86th birthday on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on November 28, 1936, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where he grew up.

Tom graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and then honorably served in the United States Navy. He returned to Eau Claire where he met his wife, the lovely Carol Schiller, and they were wed on May 6, 1961.