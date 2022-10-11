Thomas James Berseth, 68, a beloved father and grandfather left us on September 29, 2022, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Tom was born on January 26, 1954, to James and Florence (Sciezor) Berseth. He graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School in 1972 and pursued a career in law enforcement after graduation. He started his law enforcement career in Stanley, WI, later working as a police officer in the Village of Cadott and the Village of Lake Hallie. He was also employed by the Northern Wisconsin Center as a security officer.

