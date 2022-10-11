Thomas James Berseth, 68, a beloved father and grandfather left us on September 29, 2022, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Tom was born on January 26, 1954, to James and Florence (Sciezor) Berseth. He graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School in 1972 and pursued a career in law enforcement after graduation. He started his law enforcement career in Stanley, WI, later working as a police officer in the Village of Cadott and the Village of Lake Hallie. He was also employed by the Northern Wisconsin Center as a security officer.
Pursuing his calling of law enforcement and yearning for a challenge he joined the Wisconsin Department of Corrections where he worked for several years, eventually retiring as a Sergeant.
Tom enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, ice fishing, and trap shooting. But being a father and a grandfather were what brought him the most joy. He will be deeply missed by all his family.
Tom is survived by his mother, Florence Berseth; children Marisa Berseth and Brian (Sarah) Berseth; brother Michael (Jayne) Berseth; sister Debra (Bruce) Freeland; nieces Jodie (Tyler) Haas, Heidi Stock; nephews Craig (Linda) Stock, Bruce Freeland Jr.; and granddaughter Grace Berseth. Along with many great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father James Berseth; his paternal grandparents Edward and Ragna Berseth; maternal grandparents Michael and Mary Sciezor; and niece Melissa Freeland.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice for the excellent, compassionate care they gave. Private services will be held for Tom.