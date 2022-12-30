Thomas C. Billig, 62, of Eau Claire passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Dunn County.
He was born June 30, 1960, to Clare and Dennie Billig in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Tom had a love for family, friends, and sports. He loved going to NASCAR races with his siblings, spending time on the golf course, bowling on Thursday nights, camping with his wife and their friends, and watching football games. Even more than sports, he loved and cherished all the time he spent with his daughters and grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his daughters, Bobbi (Jeff) Brantner and Amanda (Joe) Brummond; his step-son, Brandon Nergaard; his grandchildren, Austin, Thomas, Addie, Lizzie, and Marcus; his parents, Clare and Dennie Billig; his sisters, Mary (Paul) Ehresmann and Julie (Pete) Mohs; his brother, Steve (Char) Billig; his mother-in-law, Peggy Geroux; and many other family members and friends.
Tom will be deeply missed and would want us to all remember him with love and joy, and to celebrate him by living our lives to the fullest.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the visitation at the Elks Lodge #402 in Eau Claire, WI.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, you come celebrate the life of Tom by sharing stories and, above all, Eat, Drink, and Be Merry.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.