Thomas Bleskachek

Thomas John Bleskachek of Chippewa Falls passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Tom was born to Henry and Christine (Sandvick) Bleskachek on June 20, 1944. He was known as Tom, TJ or Toby by many family and friends. Tom served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1965.
Tom married Mavis “Mazie” Bowe on December 27, 1967 in Hennepin County, Minn. Tom and Mazie owned “TJ & Mazie’s Bar” in Boyd for five years. Tom worked for American Materials and the Street Department of Chippewa Falls over 20 years.
He was a member of Notre Dame Church and the American Legion Post 77 in Chippewa Falls.
Tom is survived by his wife and love of his life of 54 glorious years, Mavis “Mazie”; daughter, Amanda (Luke) Erickson of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Brooke and Blake Erickson of Las Vegas; brothers, Bob (Pam) Bleskachek of Altoona and Jerry Bleskachek of Pennsylvania; sister, Betty (Bob) Leidholdt of Chippewa Falls; and sisters-in-law, Jeanne Bleskachek of Minnesota and Pat Bleskachek of Chippewa Falls. He was further survived by brothers-in-law, Denny Bowe, John (Jane) Bowe and Pete (Pam) Bowe, all of Chippewa Falls; sisters-in-law, Dolly (Bud) Schindler, Jane Bowe and Charlie (Lee) Armstrong of Chippewa Falls and Ronzi (Randy) Roen of Colfax; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ron and Dick Bleskachek; sister, Ruth Ann Oberg; sisters-in-law, Lucy Rada, Marilyn Bowe and Ginney Bleskachek; and brothers-in-law, Jim Bowe, Bub Stanford and Jim Douglas.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. noon on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.