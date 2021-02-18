Thomas A. Bowe, 82, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Monday, February 15, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
He was born April 18, 1938 in the town of Tilden to Alfreda (Steinmetz) and Arthur Bowe.
Tom served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1957-1962.
On May 30, 1960, he married Isabel Prill at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden.
They resided in Chippewa Falls where Tom worked for Market & Johnson as a carpenter and was the Carpenter’s Union (#1074) Representative until his retirement in 2000.
Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening, feeding the birds, woodworking, sudoku puzzles, and tinkering in the yard and the garage…most of which he did with a cup of coffee in hand. He loved to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events and missed very few.
He is survived by his wife Isabel; four children, Tamara (Bill) Howard of Chippewa Falls, Brenda (Greg) Moore of Lakeville, MN, Mark (Carol) Bowe of Chippewa Falls, Todd (Shawna) Bowe of Farmington, MN; siblings, Cyril (Jane) Bowe, Donald (Glenna) Bowe, Roger (Irene) Bowe; grandchildren, Kimberly (Jarrod) Rude, Kyle (Madeline) Howard, Kelsey (Tyler) Thomas, Allison (Mark) Harries, Kendra (Luke) Olson, Kayla (Justin Feiock) Bowe, Madison (Justin) Hyytinen, Cade Bowe, Anna Bowe; step-grandchildren, Abby (Greg) Wallis, Amy (Adam) Krause; great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Rylee Rude, Adalynn Thomas, and two more on the way; step great-grandchildren, Elijah, Zoey and Joshua Krause, Ashton and Aiden Wallis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Orville Bowe; sister-in-law, Doris Bowe and his in-laws, Mildred and Rudolph Prill.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 20 at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Eagleton Cemetery, town of Eagle Point.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The service will be live streamed and webcasted at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Thomas-Bowe.
Memorials in Tom’s honor may go to Feed My People, an organization Tom held close to his heart.
The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff of the CCU at Sacred Heart Hospital for the excellent care, compassion & kindness given to Tom and his family during his stay there.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.