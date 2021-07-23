Thomas E. Brinker, age 63 of Altoona passed away at home on Saturday, July 17, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was born in Eau Claire on August 22, 1957 to Gordon and Sylvia Brinker. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra (San) Shope on August 4, 1979. Tom put his heart and soul into his family and always put them above all else. He enjoyed hosting family gatherings and serving his community through volunteer work. He was a lover of animals, carpentry, and nature. Growing up Tom and his brothers enjoyed fishing, hunting and everything outdoors. Tom was a self-taught, learn as you go type of guy that built many homes over the years and everyone knew “You’re always welcome back home” as he would say.
He is survived by his wife San, of almost 42 years; 4 children: Eric (Abbey), Kayla (Terry) Roshell, Jarred (Angie Robey) and Krystal Brinker (Justin Christenson); 7 grandchildren: Neveah, Faith, Grace, Colton, Halen, Dawson and 1 on the way; siblings: Roberta Gudis, John Brinker, Carol (Rick) Lawrence, Rhonda Holzen, Kenny Brinker, Donna Brinker, Ron (Robin) Brinker and Tim (Terri) Brinker; mother-in-law Margaret Crogg; and brother-in-law John (Diane) Shope Jr.
Preceding him in death are his parents; father-in-law John Shope Sr.; daughter-in-law Erin Brinker and an infant sister Mary Ann.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Scott Emerson officiating. Visitation will be held 1hour prior to the service.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family.
