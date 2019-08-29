Thomas Brost

Thomas (Tucker) Brost died Friday August 23, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Tom was born April 4th, 1949 to Richard and Nellie (Parker) Brost. He attended school in Altoona, WI graduating in 1967. Tom joined the Army, serving three years in Germany.
Tom married Bev Candler in 1974. They had 3 children Joseph, Jonathon and Justine. They later divorced.
Tom is survived by Joseph (Shiloh) Brost and Justine (Max) Kennedy, eight grandchildren; Jeremy Brost, Kyle Brost, Jared Brost, Nikolas Brost, Elizabeth Brost, Thomas Conley, Cullen Kennedy, Jonathan Kennedy. Siblings Charles (Sandy) Brost, Richard Brost, Jeanne (Ed) Michels, Linda (Pat) Glenz and Patty (George) Burk.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Nellie Brost, his son Jonathon Brost, grandson Joshua Brost and brother Ronald Brost.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 31 at the VFW from 1pm-5pm. VFW is located at 2900 Folsom St. Eau Claire.