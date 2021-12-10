Thomas A. Cook, age 80 of Roseville, MN died Thursday, December 2, 2021, unexpectedly at his home.
Tom was born July 10, 1941, in Eau Claire, WI to Raymond and Grace (Hagman) Cook. Tom grew up in the Eau Claire area graduating from Regis High School and then going on to UW-Eau Claire for four years and graduating in computer science. He worked in Madison for an insurance company for a few years, then went up to the Twin Cities and got a job with the railroad doing computer work. Later on he worked for a consulting firm in computer programming until his retirement.
Tom was an avid reader. He had a great love for animals and always had a dog for a companion. He loved the beautiful parks in Roseville and everyday he would take his dog, Pierre, for a walk in a different park in Roseville. Pierre will miss him very much. He also was a great TV fan in his later years and loved to do the puzzles in the daily papers. Tom did a lot of traveling out of the country before his retirement. He enjoyed living in the Twin Cities and has lived there for over 35 years.
He is survived by his sister, Sally Grundman of Eau Claire, WI; a nephew, Patrick Cook of Naperville, Illinois; and a niece, Carolyn Cook of the Twin Cities area; and his loving companion, Pierre.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Richard, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, 814 First Ave, Eau Claire, WI with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. Online condolences may be left for Tom’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
