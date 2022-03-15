Thomas “Tom” E. Eaton, age 88, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, surrounded by his family at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Tom was born on January 31, 1934, to the late Maurice and Evelyn (Geissler) Eaton in Eau Claire. He graduated from Regis High School in 1954 and later married his soul mate, Margaret Casey. Tom worked at Peters Meat Products, Eau Claire Sewer Dept. and the Street Dept. He liked hunting, fishing and supporting the Green Bay Packers.
Tom is survived by his sons, Steven J. Eaton of Eau Claire and David T. Eaton of Chippewa Falls; and his daughter, Susan (Martin) Jury of Little Chute, WI; granddaughters, Sarah Olsen and Erin Mavinga of IA, Destiny Eaton and Chrystal Martin of MN, Margaret Jury and Elizabeth Jury of WI; grandson Phillip “PJ” Martin of WI; sister, Mary Erpenbach of Eau Claire; brother, Michael of Eau Claire; many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret, brothers Richard and Patrick and infant brother, Jimmy.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire with Father Thomas Krieg celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at the church. Burial will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
