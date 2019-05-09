Thomas Fehr

Bloomer -- Thomas F. Fehr. Age 63, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Bloomer. He was born December 5, 1955 in Milwaukee to John & Helen (Zwiefelhofer) Fehr. He worked as an over-the-road truck driver and was a huge Harley Davidson fan. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going to concerts, taking walks, playing cards, having a cup of coffee at the Main Street Café and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by daughter: Mindy (Joel) Breed of Chetek; brothers: Bill (Cheryl) Fehr of Chippewa Falls and Jeff (Jessica) Fehr of Chippewa Falls; sisters: Sharon (Terry) Metcalf of Chippewa Falls, Barb Southworth of Bloomer, Susie (Bob) Calkins of Bradenton FL, Jackie (Bryon) Rufledt of Altoona and Sandy (Greg) Loew of Bloomer; two grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Helen Fehr; niece: Amanda Calkins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Olson Funeral Home with a visitation from 3:00 – 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Bloomer Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com