Thomas L. Frisbie died May 2, 2023. He was 90 years old.

Thom was born to Chester and Helena (Bock) Frisbie on February 25, 1933 in Ashland, WI. He lived his early years in Superior, WI, graduating from East High School (1950), serving in the US Navy (1952-54), and completing a Bachelor of Science degree from Superior State College (1958). He married Sara Williamson in 1956 and they had two children, Kathy & Steve.

