Thomas Edward Golden (aka T.E. Golden) was born on September 22, 1937, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, and passed away peacefully in his home on October 29, 2022. Tom lived his entire life in Eau Claire except for three years in Minneapolis and one year in Las Vegas. His father, Thomas, was an Eau Claire Police Officer and his mother, Elizabeth (Betty), was a homemaker. Tom graduated from Regis High School, class of 1956. He then married Sonja Larson in 1959 at Immaculate Conception Church.
Tom had a love for cars throughout his life, taking his ’47 Plymouth to the local drag races or more recently driving his ’95 Z-28 Camaro around town every summer. Back in 1962, Tom started working with Mike Hanson Auto Co. on Barstow Street in Eau Claire. When Mike Hanson retired, Tom purchased his business and then started T.E. Golden Auto Company. Later, he took on the Subaru franchise. He sold the property in 1978 and then, after being unable to find a suitable location for Subaru, sold the franchise to the Chilson family.
Aside from the car business, Tom also served with the 32nd division of the Wisconsin National Guard for six years as a small weapons mechanics and range instructor. He also served as a Deputy Sheriff with the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Dept. for three years. Tom then spent many years in the commercial Real Estate business, starting Golden Rule Investment Corp., which was responsible for developing the medical office complex on W. Hamilton Avenue.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Elizabeth; son, John; and his dear friend, Yvonne McGrath. He is survived by his children, Mark (Vicki), Connie, Mike and Ryan (Heather); their mothers, Sonja and Susan; and grandchildren, Michael, Brett, Brady and Blake.
Funeral service for Tom will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on that day from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Burial with military honors will take place in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Tom’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.