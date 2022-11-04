Thomas Edward Golden (aka T.E. Golden) was born on September 22, 1937, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, and passed away peacefully in his home on October 29, 2022. Tom lived his entire life in Eau Claire except for three years in Minneapolis and one year in Las Vegas. His father, Thomas, was an Eau Claire Police Officer and his mother, Elizabeth (Betty), was a homemaker. Tom graduated from Regis High School, class of 1956. He then married Sonja Larson in 1959 at Immaculate Conception Church.

Tom had a love for cars throughout his life, taking his ’47 Plymouth to the local drag races or more recently driving his ’95 Z-28 Camaro around town every summer. Back in 1962, Tom started working with Mike Hanson Auto Co. on Barstow Street in Eau Claire. When Mike Hanson retired, Tom purchased his business and then started T.E. Golden Auto Company. Later, he took on the Subaru franchise. He sold the property in 1978 and then, after being unable to find a suitable location for Subaru, sold the franchise to the Chilson family.