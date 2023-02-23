Thomas S. Goldsmith, 61, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2023.
Tom was born to Robert and Gladys Goldsmith in November 1961. He graduated from Regis Catholic School in 1980 and later in life became an employee there. After a long courtship, in October 1988 he married his wife Deborah, and together they raised 4 beautiful daughters.
Tom was an amazing man. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, had a love for classic cars, and was always the music guy. He had been a DJ, enjoyed when he worked for Coca-Cola, and when he drove limousine. Tom was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed his “hippie giveaway” group on Facebook. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. We will always remember our Friday night dance parties, annual trips to the state fair and apple orchard, and his love for bonfires in the fall. He was such a good, kind, funny man who could always put a smile on everyone’s face.
He is survived by his wife Deborah, his daughters Caitlyn, Cassandra, Courtney and Crystal, 7 beautiful grand babies, his dad and 4 brothers, and many more family members. He was preceeded in death by his fraternal and maternal grandparents, his mother Gladys Goldsmith, and father in law Thomas Phelps.
Celebration of Life will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel on South Hillcrest Pkwy in Altoona on Saturday, February 25th, at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the time of the service with a luncheon to follow.
Tom would have liked for everyone to keep things casual, so join us in wearing Packer gear, tye-dye or flannel shirts. We’ll come together in this difficult time, and keep in mind as Tom would often say, “Tomorrow is another day.”
