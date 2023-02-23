Thomas S. Goldsmith, 61, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2023.

Tom was born to Robert and Gladys Goldsmith in November 1961. He graduated from Regis Catholic School in 1980 and later in life became an employee there. After a long courtship, in October 1988 he married his wife Deborah, and together they raised 4 beautiful daughters.

