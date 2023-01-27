Thomas Lloyd Gorton was born in Eau Claire, WI on December 28, 1955 to Bob and Lila Gorton and passed unexpectedly on January 24th, 2023 at the age of 67. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1974 and remained in Eau Claire for the rest of his life, working for PEPSI for over 40 years before retiring.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Lila Gorton. He is survived by his loving children, Jason (Amelia) Gorton and Jen Gorton; his siblings, Charley (Kim) Gorton, Jeff (Marie) Gorton, Jim Gorton, Teresa (Tim) Cross, and Mary Ellen (Brian) Miller; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew.

