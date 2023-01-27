Thomas Lloyd Gorton was born in Eau Claire, WI on December 28, 1955 to Bob and Lila Gorton and passed unexpectedly on January 24th, 2023 at the age of 67. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1974 and remained in Eau Claire for the rest of his life, working for PEPSI for over 40 years before retiring.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Lila Gorton. He is survived by his loving children, Jason (Amelia) Gorton and Jen Gorton; his siblings, Charley (Kim) Gorton, Jeff (Marie) Gorton, Jim Gorton, Teresa (Tim) Cross, and Mary Ellen (Brian) Miller; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew.
Tom had a strong passion for all things Wisconsin sports and held Packer gameday as a sacred time. He had a distinctive sense of humor and always found a way to make people laugh, even at his own expense. Tom loved deeply and his family was especially important to him. He would look forward to planning and hosting the annual Memorial Day Gorton family get-togethers at his house and cherished the time he was able to spend with everyone.
Although his time on Earth has ended, his laughter, quirky quotes, and the impact he had on loved ones will remain. He will be deeply missed by all those he touched, and his kids will always remember “wherever you go, there you are.”
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Deacon Greg Power officiating. Memorial visitation will occur at the funeral home on that day from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire will take place immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Eau Claire County Humane Association. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.