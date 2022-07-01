On June 19, 2022, Tom set off on his next big adventure. Wherever that leads, he is up for all challenges. Tom was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on February 23, 1942, to LeRoy and Hilma (Osterude) Goulette. Following an adventurous and sometimes mischievous upbringing, Tom graduated in 1960 from EC Memorial High School, where he excelled in gymnastics and art. When Tom met Mary Thompson and they married in 1961, they began a long, loving life together. Blessed with children, Jeanne Marie and Michael Thomas, they completed their family.
Owing to his outgoing and enthusiastic personality, he went on to excel in various governmental, banking and personal resource positions in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Upon moving to Colorado, Tom established a successful home and cabin renovation business. He spent many of his retirement years pursuing his lifelong love of downhill skiing and helping son Michael get his own business off the ground.
But Tom’s most rewarding and fun times were spent with his family. As proud as he was of his children, he adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He delighted in spending every possible minute playing with them and teaching them all the special things about themselves and about the world. He is desperately missed by all, including his son, Michael of St. Thomas/Virgin Islands; daughter, Jeanne (Rick) Seehusen; grandsons, Thomas and William Seehusen; granddaughters, Kristina (Cody) Braun and Emily Seehusen; and grandbabes, Charlotte and Harrison, all of Minnesota. Further mourning his passing is Tom’s brother, Steven (Sharon) Goulette and family of Chetek and California; and Kathleen (Steve) Blomquist family of Altoona, WI, and California. Preceded in death are Tom’s wife, Mary, and his parents, LeRoy & Hilma; and brother, Gregory.
A memorial service to celebrate Tom’s life will be held on July 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the SURFSIDE Bar & Grill in Mound, Minnesota. Come join us.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Goulette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.