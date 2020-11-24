Thomas Hagen

Thomas A. Hagen (73) died on November 20, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer under the care of his very own Registered Nurse, his wife Claudia of 48 years. His entire family was by his side in their home in Rice Lake.
Tom, an avid sports fan, developed his love of the Braves, Brewers, Packers, and Badgers playing sandlot baseball while growing up in Eau Claire. In 1961, his family moved to Cameron, where the 61, 120-pounder--nicknamed Bones--spent his high school years playing football, basketball, and baseball. (His belly grew almost as fast as his hatred for the Minnesota Vikings.)
After high school, Tom joined the Air Force, where, in 1969, he met his wife Claudia while stationed at the Duluth Air Force base. They married in 1972 in Superior, WI, and then moved to Eau Claire so Tom could attend UW-Eau Claire--the Harvard of the Midwest--in order to become a history teacher. Mr. Hagen spent his teaching career sharing his knowledge of current events and advocating for the underdog. He taught and coached in Drummond, Oshkosh, and Northwood until he retired in 2002. While teaching, Tom built lifelong friendships with colleagues, bonding over fishing in Canada and negotiating for wages (an indicator of respect). He kept in touch with many former students for decades.
Shortly after his retirement, Tom became Grandpa Tom, who was the same man we all knew but on steroids. He was a fierce advocate for his grandchildren Jake, Erin, Luke, and Samantha. He accepted them for who they were, lifted their spirits daily with a skip step or a phone call after a basketball or football game, and worked hard to ensure he had a relationship with each of them. He even feigned interest in Star Wars and Claires but was relieved when they started to like Fantasy Football, history, or fishing.
In addition to being a grandpa, Tom spent his golden years filling his birdfeeders to double the oriole population and a coin jar so he and Claudia could double their money (didnt happen) at casinos in Laughlin where the couple spent the winter playing slots and betting the dogs. During these years, Claudia skillfully coordinated family dinners around half-time of the Packer games, placing Tom at the table with a view of the TV.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Alvina Hagen, and his cribbage buddy and cousin Steve Call. He is survived by his wife Claudia of Rice Lake; daughters Becky (Chris) Haase of Appleton and Sheri (Gib) Hagen-Salm of Rice Lake; grandchildren, Jake Salm (UW-Madison), Erin Salm, Luke Salm, and Samantha Haase; his brother Kim (Gail) Hagen; his nephews, Scott and Trever Hagen; pseudo-nephew, Andy Call; and his cousin, John Bollinger.
The family will have a Celebration of Life, complete with 60s music, a keg of beer, and Manhattans in the spring. In lieu of flowers, vote Democrat.
