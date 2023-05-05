Thomas Heian
The Obituary of Tom Heian
Psalm 139: 13-14 For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Marvelous are Your works, And that my soul knows very well.
On June 2, 1944 Oscar Heian and his wife Agnes nee Peterson were blessed with God’s gift of Thomas Clifford Heian. Tom was a special creation of God and given the gift of physical life. He was fourth in a family of 2 boys and 2 girls. He was born in Stanley, Wisconsin and grew up on the family farm 2.5 miles east and .8 miles north of town. He went to school and graduated from Stanley High School. As a youth, he enjoyed playing around the creek that flowed through one edge of the farm. He participated in sports, but by his own admission he had more bench time than game time. He also really enjoyed reading. After high school, he attended 2 years and graduated from North Central Technical College in June of 1966. Tom then entered the US Army and served from June 16, 1966 to May 28, 1968 and achieved the rank of Specialist 4th Class. He enjoyed fishing, cross-country skiing, biking and following the Green Bay Packers.
John 3:5-6 Jesus answered, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.
The Holy Spirit gave the gift of spiritual life through the rebirth of Baptism. Tom was baptized in the name of the Triune God. He was taught all the teachings of the Savior in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, church, and catechism class. He was confirmed in the Christian faith at our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Stanley.
The Holy Spirit nourished and preserved that faith through a lifetime habit of going to God’s House to hear God’s Word.
Proverbs 31: 10 Who can find a virtuous wife? For her worth is far above rubies.
On November 16, 1968 the LORD blessed Tom with a Christian wife with his marriage to Loretta Ann Kosar. In the years that followed, the LORD of life added the gift of a daughter Pamela Jean and a son Thomas Oscar
Tom’s first job off the farm was working the track for the Soo Line railroad. In 1972, he went to work full-time for the Livestock Feed Industry until 2007, when he went part-time.
John 4:14 [Jesus said] but whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst. But the water that I shall give him will become in him a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life.”
In the last few years Tom was afflicted with various health issues and life became harder. About 2 years ago, Tom moved to the Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls. As his health deteriorated, Tom needed more and more care. Earlier this year he started a 2 month stay at Luther/Mayo Hospital. He was moved for 2 weeks to a care facility in Hudson, then to the hospital in Hudson, and finally was returned to Chippewa Falls.
On Saturday, April 22, Tom was given the gift of eternal life after an earthly pilgrimage of 78 years 10 months and 20 days. His body was cremated and a victory service will be held on Friday, May 12 at 1:00 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church 2015 North Hastings Way, Eau Claire, WI 715-834-8265.
II Timothy 1:10b [Jesus] has abolished death and brought life and immortality to light through the gospel,
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Beverly and Gladys, and his brother Richard. Still in this time of God’s grace are:
his beloved wife of 54 + years Lori
his daughter Pamela Baker of Chippewa Falls, WI and her two sons Conner of Montana and Carter of Witchita, Kansas
his son Thomas C. Heian of Eau Claire, WI
and other relatives and friends, including members at Messiah Lutheran, Tom’s church home for the last 12 years.
I Corinthians 15:54-57 So when this corruptible has put on incorruption, and this mortal has put on immortality, then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written: “Death is swallowed up in victory.”
“O Death, where is your sting? O Hades, where is your victory?”
The sting of death is sin, and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.