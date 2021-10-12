Thomas William Homes, our son, brother, uncle and friend, age 69, passed away Tuesday October 5, 2021 at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN from complications due to the coronavirus.
Thomas was born July 13, 1952 in Iron Mountain Michigan, the first child of Paul and Nora (Peterson) Homes. He grew up on the lake in Escanaba, Michigan with his brother Timothy. In his youth Thomas enjoyed sports, football, basketball, and especially tennis which he continued to play into his adult life. He and his brother always had a friendly competition going.
At the age of 16 his family moved to Eau Claire, WI where he graduated from Memorial High School and the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.
Thomas met his sweetheart Shannon Peterson in high school, and they married on January 18, 1975 at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Tom and Shannon moved to Burnsville, MN in 1977, where they lived until her death in 2008. Over the years they loved and spoiled their schnauzers (“fur babies”) Ivan, Ilse, Heidi, Abby, Moanie, Dagney, Sherlock, Boris, Arnold and Brielle.
Thomas worked as an Optician for most of his adult life. The majority of this was for Park Nicollet Optical for 32 years.
A passionate Packer fan, Tom very much enjoyed going to football games at Lambeau Field with his brother and friends, where great memories were created and the stories told to this day.
Tom was devoted and compassionate towards his family and friends, whether it was volunteering his time, caring for them when ill, or calling his mother every day.
Thomas is survived by his mother, Nora; mother-in-law, Marcia; brother, Timothy (Karen); brother-in-law, Mark (Joyce); nephews and nieces, Matthew (Hollie), Jessica (Alex), Ashley (AJ), Brody (Mandy), and their children.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Shannon; father, Paul; father-in-law, Gordon; and Grandparents.
Memorial Service Saturday October 16th, 2021, 11:00 AM at the LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE GOOD SHEPHERD, 1120 Cedar Street, Eau Claire, WI. 54703. Interment, Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left for Thomas’ family at www.lenmarkfh.com. Masks are requested for non-vaccinated attendees.
