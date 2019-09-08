Thomas Johnson

Thomas E. Johnson, 66, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Mayo Health Systems of Eau Claire.
Tom as born in Menomonie on May 26, 1953. His loving parents were Eugene and Irene (Sletner) Johnson. He graduated from North High School in 1971 and then attended Chippewa Valley Tech for two years.
He was very active in the Masonic Fraternity for many years. He officiated at many Masonic funeral services over the years and did one recently. His masonic memberships are Eau Claire Lodge #112 F.& A.M, Eau Claire Consistory 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, ZOR Shrine and Mehara Shrine Club.
Tom loved history and WWII board games. He designed Master Europa and OCMS System board games.
He is survived by his wife Melanie (married May 22, 2004); uncle, Hank (LouAnn) Sletner of Eau Claire; cousins, Mike and Steve Sletner, Arnie (Irene) Johnson of Altoona; second cousin, Paul Johnson; step-children, Steven Johnson and Katie Johnson. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents.
A Masonic funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 7 PM with Eau Claire Lodge #112 F&A.M officiating at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. Friends and family may call from 5 PM until the time of service.
Interment will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to his family.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.