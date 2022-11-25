Thomas (Tom) Lynn Korth of Leesburg, Florida passed away on November 15, 2022 at the age of 80. Tom was born to Orville and Valborg Korth on September 11, 1942, and raised in Augusta, Wisconsin. He joined the Navy after graduating High School and returned home to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. After graduating in 1968, he went to work for Bendix Corporation (later becoming Honeywell) and lived in Michigan, Maryland, Washington and settling in Florida.
He retired from Bendix/Honeywell in 1998. He was active in his community and church. Tom served 10 years in the Burlington-Edison Fire Department, City Zoning Board, Board of Directors for a handicap manufacturing company, and various positions in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
He was predeceased in death by his parents Orville and Valborg Korth, his wife Bonnie L. Dyer Korth, brother Donn O. Korth and his nephew Kris Bechtel.He is survived by his sister Jerry Bechtel, brother in-laws Leroy Dyer (Susan) and Robert Dyer (Terry). Children LeeAnn Scheiblich (Chris) and Robert Korth (Kara). Grandchildren: Joseph T. Carpenter (Audrey) Jessica Carpenter, Christopher Scheiblich Jr., and Robbie Korth. Great grandchildren Anaid Scheiblich, Brody Carpenter, Josiah Maccius and Lucille Carpenter. As well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.In the lieu of flowers, Tom has requested for donations to be sent to Woodland Lutheran Church 15333 County Rd 455, Montverde, FL 34756
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11am EST Woodlands Lutheran Church, 15333 County Rd 455, Montverde, FL 34756. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 2pm EST at Florida National Cemetery.
