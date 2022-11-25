Thomas (Tom) Lynn Korth of Leesburg, Florida passed away on November 15, 2022 at the age of 80. Tom was born to Orville and Valborg Korth on September 11, 1942, and raised in Augusta, Wisconsin. He joined the Navy after graduating High School and returned home to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. After graduating in 1968, he went to work for Bendix Corporation (later becoming Honeywell) and lived in Michigan, Maryland, Washington and settling in Florida.

He retired from Bendix/Honeywell in 1998. He was active in his community and church. Tom served 10 years in the Burlington-Edison Fire Department, City Zoning Board, Board of Directors for a handicap manufacturing company, and various positions in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

