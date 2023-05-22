Thomas Lang photo.jpg

Thomas Walter Lang died at his home in Eau Claire on Friday, May 5, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born in Eau Claire on October 22, 1944, to Gene and Dorthea (Hovland) Lang. He grew up and attended school in Eau Claire. Tom married the love of his life Diane M. Paulsen on July 17, 1965, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cornell, Wisconsin. He wore many hats throughout his life. Tom worked for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire as a substitute teacher, he was also the Aquatics Director at the YMCA, managed A1 Rental, and spent many years as the number one salesman at Eau Claire Ford before joining Eau Claire Automotive. He enjoyed playing pickleball and racquetball, his car clubs, attending Classic Car Shows, getting together with his classmates for lunch and loved his Green Bay Packers. He was the king of “Dad Jokes”, had the best sense of humor, and a laugh you could hear for miles. Tom loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

