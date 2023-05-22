Thomas Walter Lang died at his home in Eau Claire on Friday, May 5, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was born in Eau Claire on October 22, 1944, to Gene and Dorthea (Hovland) Lang. He grew up and attended school in Eau Claire. Tom married the love of his life Diane M. Paulsen on July 17, 1965, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cornell, Wisconsin. He wore many hats throughout his life. Tom worked for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire as a substitute teacher, he was also the Aquatics Director at the YMCA, managed A1 Rental, and spent many years as the number one salesman at Eau Claire Ford before joining Eau Claire Automotive. He enjoyed playing pickleball and racquetball, his car clubs, attending Classic Car Shows, getting together with his classmates for lunch and loved his Green Bay Packers. He was the king of “Dad Jokes”, had the best sense of humor, and a laugh you could hear for miles. Tom loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; his daughters, Michelle Luna (Josh Weeden) Lang, Kristen (Pat) Cieslak, Heidi (Andy) Warner, and Stephanie (fiancé Mike Maier) Lang; his grandchildren, Tylene, Mya, Patrick, Larz, Joseph, Raina, Judah and Kylee; his great-grandchildren, Zuri, Reggie, Avianna, Louie Marie and Adalynn; his brothers, Gene Lang, Jr. and Jim (Jennifer) Lang; his sisters & brothers-in-law, Cheri Lang, Bobbie Bower, Char Paulsen, Nancy (Cork) Hickethier, Bob (Vicky) Paulsen, Tom (Linda) Paulsen and Becky (Jim) Lipke; many nieces and nephews who he adored and other relatives and many friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Daniel Brian Lang; his brothers, Ricky, Mike and Peter; his mother-in-law, Esther Carroll and father-in-law, Robert Paulsen; his sister-in-law, Marianne Lang; his brothers-in-law, Brad Bower, Larry Paulsen, Lynn Paulsen and Dave Paulson.
A Celebration of Tom’s Life will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Inurnment will be private.
“See you around, if you don’t turn square.”
