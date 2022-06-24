Thomas J Lee, age 72, of Eau Claire, passed away with his wife by his side on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire, WI.
Tom was born in Eau Claire on August 4, 1949, to Roy and Victoria (Kott) Lee. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1968 and attended CVTC to become a machinist. He served in the Army from 1969 – 1972, spending a year in Vietnam. On April 15, 1972, he married Patricia McLendon at St. Peter’s Church in Haverstraw, NY and they moved back to Eau Claire.
During his career, Tom worked at Johnson’s Manufacturing in Chippewa Falls, Uniroyal until it shutdown in Eau Claire, West Industries in Hudson, Hutchinson Technologies, and retired from Nestle. In addition to his full-time work, Tom spent many hours volunteering in the community. He taught Hunter’s Safety at Westgate Sportsman Club for 44 years instructing 3,976 students; was a member of the Township Fire Department; worked at the Community Table cooking and serving meals; spent time working with Habitat for Humanity; and was a driver for the Disabled American Veterans taking fellow vets to the VA hospital in the Twin Cities for appointments, and acting as a guardian for a WWII veteran on an Honor Flight to Washington DC. Tom was also a lifetime member of Westgate Sportsman Club, the Vietnam Veteran’s of America Chapter 5, and VFW Post 7232.
He enjoyed playing softball for Rays Place, camping and fishing for walleye and crappie at Upper Eau Claire Lake in Barnes, WI, bow hunting – bagging a trophy buck in 2005, and having breakfast and coffee with fellow veterans at the VFW. He was proud of his service in Vietnam and spent many hours sitting on his bench at the Chippewa Valley Veteran’s Park in Altoona visiting with those who passed by.
Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia McLendon Lee; daughter Sara Lee (Jason Berninger), Duluth, MN; son, Thomas McLendon Lee “Mac” of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren Ashley, Violet, Ethan and Brophy Lee, and Katie Lee-Berninger; sister Margaret Henneman (Scott) of Raymond WA; brother-in-law, Bill Garton and numerous nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Katie Brophy Lee; parents Roy Lee and Victoria Lee White, step-father, John White, brother Larry Lee, and sisters Nadine Dregney, Janice Olson, and Kathleen Garton. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom’s name can be designated to the Katie Brophy Lee Memorial Scholarship at UW-Stout, University Foundation, Louis Smith Tainter House, 320 S Broadway, PO Box 790, Menomonie, WI54751-0790.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Westgate Sportsman Club on Sunday, July 31, 2022, beginning at 4 p.m. Please dress in casual attire. A brief military service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, N4063 Veteran’s Way, Spooner, WI.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.