Thomas D. Morrissey, 79, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 1 at his residence.

Thomas was born on February 1, 1943 in Eau Claire to Thomas J. and Emma (Liedl) Morrissey.

