Thomas D. Morrissey, 79, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 1 at his residence.
Thomas was born on February 1, 1943 in Eau Claire to Thomas J. and Emma (Liedl) Morrissey.
Thomas was in the Air Force from 1962 to 1966.
Thomas married Vernette Henning on August 26, 1967 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. He worked for the US Postal Service.
Thomas enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He loved to watch the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. Everyone loved his laugh and he enjoyed telling stories. He was always willing to help anyone and was a man of faith and loved the Lord.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Nettie; son, Brian (fiancé Isis Mondragon) of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Bernard (Linda) Morrissey of Chippewa Falls; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, James Morrissey.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, October 10 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Interment will be in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 12 Noon on Monday, October 10 at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.