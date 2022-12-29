Thomas Francis “Tommy” O’Laughlin left this world just shy of his 71st birthday. His exuberance for life, infectious laugh, and love of Christmas nutcrackers will be remembered by all who knew him.

Born in Winona, Minnesota, Tommy was the third of nine children born to Raymond (Ray) and Dolores (Dee) O’Laughlin. Tommy lived out his childhood in the east-end of town and spent summer afternoons traversing the community on his bicycle — fully equipped with a safety flag. One of his favorite destinations was Lake Winona and many old-timers will remember his joyous presence at the lake and around the community.

