Thomas Francis “Tommy” O’Laughlin left this world just shy of his 71st birthday. His exuberance for life, infectious laugh, and love of Christmas nutcrackers will be remembered by all who knew him.
Born in Winona, Minnesota, Tommy was the third of nine children born to Raymond (Ray) and Dolores (Dee) O’Laughlin. Tommy lived out his childhood in the east-end of town and spent summer afternoons traversing the community on his bicycle — fully equipped with a safety flag. One of his favorite destinations was Lake Winona and many old-timers will remember his joyous presence at the lake and around the community.
Growing up, Tom participated in an array of activities through the Winona Developmental Achievement Center (DAC). In 1987, Tommy moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin with his mom, dad and sister Cathy. While there, he flourished in the REACH program and later, when his mind and body began to fail him, programs at Helen’s House.
Tommy lost his dad in 1989 and mom in 2009 — after which he moved to the Apple Valley Assisted Living Home. While at this beautiful facility, he was exceptionally cared for by Shelly and Ron Knutson and Misty, Matt and Mason Joers. Our family sincerely appreciates the attention, acceptance and support provided by this family. They not only cared for Tommy, he became a member of their family. We are forever grateful. We further acknowledge Tom’s best friend Melissa and recognize the loss she feels on Tom’s passing.
Tom joins his mom, dad, brother “Butchie”, sister Debbie and brother-in-law Darrell in his new heavenly home. He is survived by his sisters Cathy, Pam, Mary Beth (Tim) and Maureen (Roger) and brothers Bill (Carol) and John (Melissa) and many nieces and nephews — grand ones too!
Celebration of Life gatherings will be held around St. Patrick’s Day in both Eau Claire and Winona.