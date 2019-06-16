Thomas Oldfield

Thomas Alfred Oldfield, 96, of Eau Claire, WI, died May 24, 2019, at Mayo Health Systems, Eau Claire.
Tom was born February 6, 1923 in Eau Claire to Raymond and Olive (Johnson) Oldfield. He grew up on Mount Simon where he loved to fish for large muskies and northerns in Dells Pond and on the Chippewa River with a special bait he designed.
Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1945, in the Battle of Normandy, Rhineland and Central Europe with a victory medal, American Theater ribbon, and European African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon and bronze star.
After the war, he returned to Eau Claire and worked for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad in Altoona and later in life at Putnam Heights Car Wash.
Tom is survived by a brother Bruce (Sue), and sisters: Joyce (Gerald) Bischoff, Carol Bischoff, Nancy (John) Dutter, all of Eau Claire, and a sister-in-law, Betty Oldfield, Janesville.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn, a daughter Carolyn (Richard) Jinkerson of Fairchild; brothers: Raymond (Myrtle) Oldfield, Janesville, WI; Keith (Betty) Oldfield, Janesville, WI; sisters: Lorraine Thorson and Maxine Oldfield of Eau Claire; Gertrude Kent of Janesville, WI; Gail Bradford of Kerrville, TX; Nelva White of Huntsville, AR, and many nieces and nephews.
The family loved Tom and spent much time with him over the years. He will be dearly missed by his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Thank you for your service to the United States, Tom.
A private remembrance will be at Tom’s beloved Mt. Simon Park later this summer. Thank you to Mayo, the medical examiner, and Chippewa Valley Cremation for their care.