Thomas Patterson, 68, of Eau Claire, WI passed away March 3rd, 2021 at Oakwood Health Services under hospice care. He was born September 3rd, 1952 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Roddy and Mae Patterson. He graduated from Chippewa Valley Tech in 1972. He enjoyed sports especially watching the packers play.
He is survived by his sisters Patricia Nowak of Eau Claire, WI and Colleen Patterson of Owen, WI; nieces Sara Nowak of Eau Claire, WI and Kelly Nowak of Keizer, OR; great nephews Kian Valerio of Eau Claire, WI and Quinn Gugin of Keizer, OR.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; brother Mike Patterson.
A special thank you to Sara, Ann and Wendy from the St. Joseph Hospice staff. Your compassion and care brought comfort and peace to Thomas during his last days.
Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.