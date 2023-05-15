Thomas (Tom) Clark Peterson, age 73, of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 10, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 11, 1950, in Red Wing, MN to Helmer and Ethel (Bowen) Peterson.
He grew up in the Ellsworth area and graduated from Ellsworth High School. After graduating High school, Tom served in the US Army from July 31, 1969 — June 7, 1971. Tom was a proud, decorated veteran; serving in the Vietnam War from January 4, 1970 — December 3, 1970.
Tom married Judy Cockeram on September 19, 1980 in Dunn County, and together raised their only child Tony Peterson. Tom was very involved in the Menomonie community; helping with several different organizations, a couple being the Menomonie Lions Club and Christmas for Kids. Tom retired from Andersen Windows after many years, and spent his time traveling with his wife Judy and fishing with friends. Tom was exceptionally selfless with his time and money, making sure the ones he loved and cared for, and those in need, are taken care of.
Tom is survived by his grandchildren Mason and Brandon Peterson. He is also survived by his brother Wayne Peterson, Bonnie Peterson; sister Janice Paterson; sisters-in-law Marjorie Peterson, Cindy Miller and Marge Oberle. Also significant other Judy Hanson; daughter-in-law Kathleen Cramer; and her children Madeline (Maddie) Cramer, and Kenzie Cramer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helmer and Ethel Peterson; wife Judy Cockeram; his son Tony Peterson; his sister Irene Van Allen, Kenneth Van Allen; brother Keith Peterson; and brother-in-law Fred Paterson.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Olson Funeral home in Menomonie, WI with Teresa Pejsa officiating. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial and Military Honors will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI at a later date.