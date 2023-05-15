Thomas (Tom) Clark Peterson, age 73, of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 10, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 11, 1950, in Red Wing, MN to Helmer and Ethel (Bowen) Peterson.

He grew up in the Ellsworth area and graduated from Ellsworth High School. After graduating High school, Tom served in the US Army from July 31, 1969 — June 7, 1971. Tom was a proud, decorated veteran; serving in the Vietnam War from January 4, 1970 — December 3, 1970.

