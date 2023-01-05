Thomas “TJ” Razer, Jr., 41, of Jim Falls, died Monday, January 2, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
TJ was born November 30, 1981, in Eau Claire, the son of Tom and Shelley (McNamara) Razer, Sr. He worked for Xcel Energy for many years. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Altoona.
TJ is survived by his father, Tom of Jim Falls; one sister, Shannon (David) Burke of Jim Falls; aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
TJ was preceded in death by his mother, Shelley.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Sunday, January 15 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Copp Cemetery in the town of Anson.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 Noon on Sunday, January 15 at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.