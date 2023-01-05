Thomas “TJ” Razer, Jr., 41, of Jim Falls, died Monday, January 2, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

TJ was born November 30, 1981, in Eau Claire, the son of Tom and Shelley (McNamara) Razer, Sr. He worked for Xcel Energy for many years. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Altoona.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Razer, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

