Thomas P. Reidinger of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away at home on December 5, 2020 at the age of 92 after suffering a stroke. He was born in Eau Claire on Jan. 31, 1928 to Anton P. and Winifred Reidinger and was a lifelong resident of the city. In the 1940s he was a star baseball and football player, first at Eau Claire High School and then as a Blugold at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (when it was known as the State Teacher’s College). For a time he contemplated a career as a professional athlete. George Halas personally invited him to try out for the Chicago Bears. He was inducted into the Blugold Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Eau Claire Old Abe Hall of Fame in 2019.
He married Jocelyn Burk in 1953 and had a long career in the heavy equipment/road-building industry, notably with Nagle-Hart, Ziegler, and Fabco. For much of his adult life he was an avid tennis player and later an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his wife Jocelyn (2005), brother James (2005), and parents Anton and Winifred. He is survived by his children; Paul (Steven Wiesner), Brian (Dawn), and David.
Due to the COVID pandemic, no public funeral is being planned at this time.