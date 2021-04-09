Thomas (TR) Reisinger “Tom,” passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 from bone cancer. He was born June 12, 1943 to Joseph and Leone Schmitz Reisinger. He graduated from Sparta High School in 1961, and joined the Army National Guard during the Berlin crisis, stationed at Fort Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bob (Yvonne), Jim (Joy) and Joe, his nieces Jane Reisinger, Martha Reisinger and an infant baby in 1978.
He is survived by his brother Dave (Pat) from Colfax, Wisconsin, nieces Kristin (Ted) Reisinger/Skolnick, Boulder, Colorado: Barb Reisinger of Sparta, Mary Reisinger of LaCrosse, nephews Robb (Laura) Reisinger, Menomonie, Wisconsin; Mike (Sung) Rei of South Korea, Jon (Lynn) Reisinger, Rick (Carol Anne) Reisinger, Tim (Janet) Reisinger, all of Tomah, and Don Reisinger, Onalaska; 5 great-nieces, 8 great-nephews and 1 great-great nephew.
During his lifetime, he worked at Reisinger’s Heating as a sheet metal worker (HVAC) and in sales. He was known as “Being able to sell ice cubes to Eskimos”. He was an avid golfer, winning several championships with his 4 handicap. In his younger days, he would referee the Harlem Globetrotters on New Years Eve in LaCrosse and had the opportunity to socialize with them after the games. He loved basketball and refereed local tournaments. He enjoyed going to flea markets where he sold his hand-made bird houses and other trinkets. He married Patricia Miller in 1973 and later divorced. Together they built TR’s Racquetball Club in Sparta later destroyed by a fire. His passion was his friends. Wherever Tom went, he made new friends. He lived life to the fullest. He will be missed by many, including his partner in life, Mary Phipps.
A special thank you to the staff at the Van Ayre Health Care/Skilled Nursing Facility, Martin, Tennessee,
Tom was buried Tuesday, March 30 in Hickman, Kentucky in a private service.