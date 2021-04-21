Thomas Romaine Robertson, 96, of Eau Claire, died at his home on April 15, 2021. Thomas was born on May 11, 1924, in Eau Claire, the first-born child to Victor T. Robertson and Catherine M. (McManus) Robertson.
Tom grew up on the west side of Eau Claire and attended St. Patrick’s School. He was graduated from St. Martin High School, Lacey, WA in 1941, where he completed his Senior Year of High School and his Freshman Year of college. Tom was considering entering the priesthood during this time.
Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942. He served his country during World War II in the India Burma theater. In November of 1943, he served under General Stillwell at Ledo Road until August, 1945. Tom was honorably discharged on November 26, 1945. In January of 1946, Tom began his employment at U.S. Rubber Company.
Thomas married Eileen A. Larson on June 7, 1947 in Eau Claire, WI. Together they had five children. After 41 years of employment, Tom retired from Uniroyal in June of 1986. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great, great grandfather. He enjoyed having fun with his young children swimming at Half Moon Beach, the YMCA, and Breezy Point. He loved downhill skiing with his kids, grandkids, great grandson, and buddies over the years. Tom took care of himself by walking, cross country skiing, and riding his bike. He cared for others through phone calls, visits, sharing his sense of humor and small talk, empathy, kindness, patience, and that forever twinkle in his baby blue eyes. Tom was a humble and devout child of God, an easy-going guy who was a kind friend to many, a faithful caregiver, and a gentle spiritual role model.
Thomas is survived by his sister, Mary Alice Maloney (Lakeville, MN); his children, Kathleen Robertson of Eau Claire, Jane (Jerry) Johnson of Eau Claire, Steven Robertson of Phoenix, AZ, Ann Robertson, John (Maureen) Robertson, Sally (Ed) Nicholson of Eau Claire; thirteen grandchildren – Amanda, Amy, Tim, Melanie, Sara, Andrew, Emily, Joey, Lindsay, Caitlan, Meghan, Alex, and Katie; ten great-grandchildren – Kailyn, Emalee, Zachary, Kyle, Macie, Zachary, Nicholas, Grace, Isla, and Ezra; two great, great grandchildren – Arianna and Colt; many nieces and nephews; and his “church buddy” cousin Mary Margaret McManus.
Thomas was preceded in death by Eileen A. Robertson, his wife of 65 years; his parents, Catherine M. (McManus) and Victor T. Robertson; two brothers, Daniel F. Robertson and Victor W. Robertson; and several nieces and nephews.
We love you, Dad! We know you wanted to “be in Heaven rather than 97.” Enjoy your “peace and quiet” in Heaven . . . See you in the Morning!
