Tom Sabaska--son, brother, father, grandfather—lost his battle with alcoholism on June 15, 2022. He was only 58 years old.
Thomas Henry Sabaska was born on April 25, 1964 in Eau Claire, to Gerald and Helen (Hughes) Sabaska. As a boy, he jumped in every puddle he saw. He was raised on Lake Hallie, where he loved to swim, canoe, and water ski. Tom was a Holy Ghost kid who graduated from McDonell High School in 1983. As a young man, he saved the life of a fisherman who fell through the ice on Lake Hallie. He was a hero who never thought it was a big deal.
At age 18, Tom joined the Local 139 in the Wisconsin Operators Union. He started his career in construction with Perrenod in 1983 and hung up his hard hat with Precision Pipeline in 2020. He loved that his work took him all over the country. He spent most of his adult life on the road, and he excelled at his job. He was a proud member of Operators Engineers Local 139.
Everyone knew his name. His booming boo-ha-ha laugh was appreciated by all. He died much too soon in the house where he grew up.
He is survived by his children who he adored: Katie (Justin) Rurup, John Sabaska and Garrett Mikula and his grandson Barrett Rurup; his mother, Helen Sabaska; sisters Karla O’Day (Ray) and Karen Sabaska (Frank Nordstrom); niece Brittany Sabaska (Matt Newton), and nephews Jerod and Jake Sabaska; and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry; and grandparents, Hank and Clara Sabaska and Clark and Carol Hughes; as well as uncles, Robert Sabaska and Phil Hughes; and aunt, Eleanor Erickson.
All who knew Tom remember his sharp sarcasm and laid-back demeanor. He will be dearly missed by friends, family, and coworkers who referred to him as “Tabasco.” Rest in peace, Tom.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.