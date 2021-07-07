Saleck, Thomas Joseph of Minneapolis, MN, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2021, at age 59. He was a 1980 Eau Claire Memorial High School graduate; sorter operator at US National Banks since 2012. He enjoyed sports, especially golf.
Survived by girlfriend, Jira Jacobson-Cramer; siblings: Steve and Allene Saleck, Jim and Cathy Torgerson, Steve and Karen Kappler, Dave Saleck, Joe and Leslee Saleck.
Visitation will be August 11, 2021, from 10-12 noon at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel at Hillside Cemetery- 2610 19th Avenue NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418. Followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service and burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery-7601 34th Ave. So. Mlps, MN, 55450.