Thomas L. Schwartz, age 79 of Eau Claire, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020 at Mayo Healthcare Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, due to complications of cardiac amyloidosis.
Tom was born Nov. 16, 1940, to Clarence and Iona (Olson) Schwartz, in Eau Claire, WI. He grew up there, graduating from EC Memorial HS in 1959. He went on to graduate from UW-Eau Claire in 1963, with a degree in Economics. Tom worked a short time at Northern Engraving in Sparta. It was there he met his love, Val (Schultz) Schwartz. They were married May 30, 1964. Tom and Val eventually put down roots in Eau Claire where they raised their son, Joe. While Joe was growing up, Tom was active in coaching youth sports including baseball, basketball and football. He and Val never missed one of Joe’s games.
Tom spent the rest of his career serving the students of UW-Eau Claire as the Associate Director of Housing. After 35 years of number crunching and overseeing many new projects, Tom retired in 2002. He made many good friends during his time at the university. He closely followed Blugold basketball and became friends with many UWEC student athletes and coaches. His favorite part of his job was supervising many students during summer employment. Tom stayed in touch with many of them right up until his passing.
Tom was an avid fisherman and hunter. Tom had a great love for the outdoors and his favorite pastime was hunting grouse and pheasants with his dog, Skip. Tom was a voracious reader and enjoyed studying history and politics. He enjoyed following Badger athletics and the Green Bay Packers. Tom also enjoyed many years of swimming with his pals at McPhee Center and later on, at the YMCA in Eau Claire.
Nothing brought Tom greater joy, however, than time spent with his son and his family. Tom is survived by his wife, Val, Eau Claire; son, Joe and his wife, Tracy, and their children, Owen, Noah, and Emerson, of Aurora, IL. Tom was a doting grandpa who spent many hours playing toy trains with his grandsons, rearranging train tracks and complying with their every wish. He enjoyed teasing them, traveling with them and imparting his grandfatherly wisdom. Tom enjoyed time with his only granddaughter, Emerson, calling her "Dolly" and for the first time ever, playing with all things pink. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and good natured spirit.
Tom is further survived by a sister-in-law, Marlene Kastenschmidt, brother-in-law, Howard (Lois) Schultz, of Tomah, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Carl and Linda Schultz.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10am-12pm at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. A private service will take place at 12pm at the funeral home. Due to COVID restrictions, face coverings will be required in the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Tom to the Amyloidosis Foundation at amyloidosis.org or to Spirit Lutheran Church of Eau Claire.
To express online condolences, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com