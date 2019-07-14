Thomas F. Smith, age 80 of Eau Claire, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Thomas was born on September 12, 1938, to Thomas and Hulda (Zahler) Smith in Menomonie. He attended and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1956. He joined the U.S. Navy and served 2 years at Barber’s Point, Hawaii.
He worked various jobs in the Boyceville area. In 1964 he went to work for Caterpillar in Joliet, IL as a machine operator. Tom worked there for 35 years, retiring on April 1, 1999.
Tom is survived by his wife Nancy of Eau Claire, son Scott (Krista) Smith of Eleva, WI, stepdaughters Roxanne (Clay) Hancock of Dunnellon, FL and Karen (Louis) Fatta of Melrose Park, IL; grandchildren Arianna, Ava and Elijah Smith; sister-in-law Bernetta Schutz. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. Burial will take place at Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville with military honors by the Harmon-Harris American Legion Post #314. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
