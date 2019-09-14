Thomas Swoboda

Thomas V. “Big Swob” Swoboda, 61, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died suddenly Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Tom was born July 11, 1958 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Walter F. and Helen (Langel) Swoboda, Sr. He graduated from McDonell High School in 1977.
Tom married Cynthia Short on September 22, 1980 at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls and they had one son together, Matthew. They later divorced. He then married Carmen Pederson on October 2, 1993 at Notre Dame Church and they had two sons, Cody and Keegan, and they later divorced.
Tom owned and operated Northwoods Pallets Company in Chippewa Falls.
Tom enjoyed coaching football, baseball, slow-pitch softball and basketball, cheering on the Packers, Badgers and Twins, especially singing, “What a Wonderful World” and spending time with the boys, “the 3 clowns” and his family.
Tom is survived by three sons, Matthew (Nicole) Swoboda of Chippewa Falls, Cody (Melody Lee) Swoboda of Burnsville, MN and Keegan Swoboda of Chippewa Falls; special friend, Kathi Burger of Chippewa Falls; three brothers, Cliff and Tim (Lisa) Swoboda both of Chippewa Falls and Walter “Sonny” (significant other, Janice “Chick” Ohms) Swoboda of Eau Claire; two sisters, Jean (Dennis) Schindler of Colfax and Carol Woodbury of Eau Claire; and other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; two nephews, Charlie Schindler and Kevin Swoboda; and one niece, Roxanne Schindler.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 16 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Tilden.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 15 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 16 at the church. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com