Thomas Porter Taylor, Jr. passed away on September 20, 2022, at his home in Eau Claire.
Tom was born on October 21, 1936 to Thomas and Ramona (Thom) Taylor in Minneapolis, MN. He spent his younger years growing up in Ironwood, MI, East Troy, WI, and Fridley, MN.
Tom married Linda Sjodin on January 7, 1956. Together they raised three children.
Tom was a trust administrator for many years. Through his work, he made many friends and acquaintances — there wasn’t a place we could go where he didn’t know at least one person.
When Tom wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and loved telling stories about all of them. He also loved to spend time in Bigfork, MN to hunt, and was an avid fan of the Packers and Nascar. One of his favorite activities was driving to Alaska. Tom and Linda would pack up their camper and hit the road, spending a couple of months traveling around visiting their favorite spots and good friends. The tradition of traveling to Alaska was passed on to his children and grandchildren, who all return as often as possible. Linda was born in beautiful Palmer, Alaska, and is now buried there; Tom will be as well, as he wished.
Tom is survived by his children, Scott, Vickie, and Rick (Renae) Taylor, 8 grandchildren, Kacey (Chris), Megan (Clay), Jessie, Tanya, Caleb (Megan), Sommer (Jordan), Logan, and Brandon, 7 great-grandchildren, 4 brothers and one sister. He is also survived by his special friend of many years, Nancy. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Linda, his parents, and one sister.
A celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge #1408 in Eau Claire, WI on Sunday, October 30th. Visitation from 12:00-2:00. Service starts at 2:00.
In lieu of memorials the family would like donations to be made to Habitat for Humanity.