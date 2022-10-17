Thomas E. Trainor, age 83, of Menomonie, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home.

Tom was born September 10, 1939, in Menomonie, WI, to Elbert and Winnie (Fisher) Trainor. He grew up on the family farm in the town of Lucas, west of Menomonie, and continued farming until earlier this year, when his health prevented him from helping with spring planting. Tom graduated with the last class at Dunn County Aggie, and then attended UW-River Falls. He was a gifted, multi-sport athlete, and will be remembered most as a southpaw on the mound for local baseball and softball teams for many years.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Trainor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you