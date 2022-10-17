Thomas E. Trainor, age 83, of Menomonie, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home.
Tom was born September 10, 1939, in Menomonie, WI, to Elbert and Winnie (Fisher) Trainor. He grew up on the family farm in the town of Lucas, west of Menomonie, and continued farming until earlier this year, when his health prevented him from helping with spring planting. Tom graduated with the last class at Dunn County Aggie, and then attended UW-River Falls. He was a gifted, multi-sport athlete, and will be remembered most as a southpaw on the mound for local baseball and softball teams for many years.
Tom married Frances (Jo) Wagner on September 5, 1959, in Menomonie, WI, and soon after purchased their hobby farm just west of Menomonie. Tom worked at Wisconsin Milling and Dodge’s Elevator, and then in maintenance at UW-Stout for 37 years. In 1980, they purchased a dairy farm up on the hill near the home Trainor farm, and both worked tirelessly full-time on and off the farm for many years. In 2004, the cows were sold, but Tom and Fran continued to raise crops and work both farms. They raised their family by example, teaching the love and forgiveness of Jesus, the value of hard work and perseverance, and that “you will never learn any younger.”
Tom is survived by his wife, Frances (lovingly called her Jo); son, Daryl Trainor (Regina) of Claremore, OK; daughter, Becky Simonson (John) of Menomonie; and son, Kevin Trainor of Menomonie; grandchildren, Lacy O’Connell of Menomonie, Nicole Joseph (Patrick) of Menomonie, DJ Trainor (Emily) of Lake Geneva, WI, Claire Simonson (Aaron Johnson) of Denver, CO, Toni Trainor (Tucker Karman) of New York, NY, Sophia Trainor of Claremore, OK, and Sasha Lowther of Claremore, OK; and great-grandchildren, Adalyn Joseph, Patrick Joseph, Rebecca Carroll (Dakota), all of Menomonie, WI, Jessica Joseph of Big Rock, IL, Alaia Lowther and Ryatt Lowther of Claremore, OK; sisters, Janice Miller, Rosemary Christianson, and Kathleen Trinko; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Janice and Eugene Overby, Nancee Anderson, Gary Wagner, Tom and Vickie Wagner; many nieces and nephews, extended relatives and cherished friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, Lucille Werner (Clarence), Robert Trainor (Mary), John Trainor (Betty), Merle Schultz (John), and William Trainor (Lorraine); brothers-in-law, Les Miller, Gilbert Christianson, and Bruce Trinko; niece, Peggy Trainor and nephew Roger Schultz; sister-in-law, Linda Wagner; and great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte Carroll.
A special thank you to the many medical professionals and staff at Mayo clinics and hospitals in Rochester, MN, Eau Claire, WI, and Bloomer, WI; The Neighbors of Dunn County; and Mayo Hospice and Home Care that provided exceptional care and compassion for Tom and his family.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Burial will be at Ford Cemetery and will follow the service. Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 4:00–7:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the service at Olson Funeral Home.