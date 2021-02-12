Tom was born to William and Norma Uetz on November 26, 1948 and moved to his final heavenly home from his winter home in Green Valley, AZ on February 8, 2021 after complications from rheumatoid arthritis.
He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1966 and subsequently attended the University of River falls from 1966-1969 then receiving a farm deferment in 1969. Tom married Linda Verdon on May 29, 1971 and moved back to the family farm where he lived for his entire life with the exception of his college years.
Together Tom and Linda had 4 children Jeffery, Mark, Christopher, and Matthew.
His farming career, he farmed with his brother Dick milking cows and later crop farming.
Tom enjoyed bowling, playing softball, dart ball, golf, during his younger years; grandchildren, family and friends, John Wayne movies, historical documentaries, jigsaw puzzles, traveling, mowing his “park”, and playing cards in his later years.
He truly enjoyed his family and friends the most, and also being a founding member of the Red Cedar Intelligence Committee who met at Exit 45 every Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife Linda (Verdon) Uetz, his 4 boys Jeffery (Renee), Mark (Kari), Christopher (Michelle), Matthew (Solo), His mother Norma, Brothers Dan (Lynda), John (Kim), Dick (Dawn), Joseph; 14 grandchildren Jeffrey, Lizzie, Andrea, Haley, Taylor, Ryan, Sam, Karson, Evie, Jack, Tyler, Sawyer, Cassidy, Danica and 1 great granddaughter Stella.
He was preceded in death by his father William, brother Michael, and granddaughter Savannah.
In lieu of any gifts/flowers please donate to your favorite Armed Services organization as he was a longtime supporter of our military and troops.
A celebration of Tom’s life is tentatively scheduled to take place at the Uetz Family Farm on May 29, 2021 which would have been Tom & Linda’s 50th wedding anniversary.