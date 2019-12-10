Thomas Wall

Thomas J. Wall, 87, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Tom was born on October 8, 1932, in Chippewa Falls to Lester and Florence (Powell) Wall. He graduated from McDonell Memorial High School with the class of 1951. Tom married Donna Pettit on June 2, 1962 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.
Tom started Wall Electric with a set of hand tools his father gave him. He quickly turned his passion for electrical work into a lifelong career. Tom loved the lake and moved out to Lake Wissota in the early 50’s where he enjoyed boating, waterskiing and sailing. Tom also had a passion for snow skiing and had taken several ski trips with family and friends.
Tom started his antique car collection with a 1930 Ford Model A. This one car quickly expanded to La Salles and Wintons. He got involved with every aspect of antique cars and his most enjoyable time spent was touring the cars he restored across North America. Tom and Donna joined many car clubs and formed lifelong friendships.
Shortly after retirement, Tom volunteered to work up at the Chippewa Valley Hyde Center for the Arts, where a team of volunteers remodeled the old McDonell High School with a team of his fellow craftsmen.
Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; children, Leslie (Joe) Swoboda of McFarland, WI, Daniel (Wanda) Wall of Bradenton, FL, Michael (Christine ) Wall of Nashville, TN, and Elizabeth (Scott) Monico of Orono, MN; grandchildren, Krystal, Rachael, Alex (Christi) & Bryanna Swoboda and Vincent Monico; great-grandchildren, Jaimison & Beckett Swoboda; brother, Stephen (Linda) Wall of Chippewa Falls; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Betty Nelson, John Wall and Joan Wall.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Church of Notre Dame, 117 Allen St. Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the mass at the church. Rev. Jesse Burish will be officiating. Private interment will be in Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Irvine Park Christmas Village, 30 W. Central Street, Chippewa Falls; Bob’s House for Dogs, E3015 County Rd HH, Eleva, WI 54738; or School Sisters of Notre Dame, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd, Elm Grove.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.