Thomas Robert Walther, age 73, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on February 26, 2022 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire with family members by his side.
Tom was born on August 3, 1948 in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, the son of Robert and Norma (Lau) Walther. He grew up in Mayville, Wisconsin and was a 1966 graduate of Mayville High School. After high school he attended University of Wisconsin – Platteville. On August 23, 1969 he married LaVon (Bonnie) Place in Platteville where they lived for the next 1 ½ years while Tom finished college. In January 1971 Tom received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. In 1975 Tom earned his Licensure as a Professional Engineer in the states of Iowa and Wisconsin. Upon graduation Tom and Bonnie moved to Iowa where they lived for the next 9 ½ years while Tom was employed by the Iowa Department of Transportation. During this time he held the positions of Engineer in Training in Ames, Assistant Resident Construction Engineer in Waterloo and Resident Maintenance Engineer in Denison. During this same time period daughter ReNee was born in Ames, Iowa in May, 1971 and son Brian was born in Waterloo, Iowa in May, 1974. In the fall of 1980 Tom, Bonnie and the family moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Tom served the people of Eau Claire County for the next 28 years as Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner. Following retirement from the county Tom worked intermittently as an engineer for a number of employers including TEC Design, the Chippewa County Highway Department and Ayres Associates.
Tom’s most passionate activity was service to his profession. He was a charter member of the Student Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) at UW-Platteville in 1967 and then was active in ASCE for the remainder of his life. He served as President of the Northwest Branch in Wisconsin, President of the Wisconsin Section and six years as a national Director as well as service on multiple national committees. He was also an official nominee for the position of national president. While in Iowa Tom was also a member of the Iowa Jaycees serving a term as District Director. Tom was also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Eau Claire where he sang in the church choir for nearly 30 years and served as church Treasurer and as a member of the Church Council. Tom enjoyed traveling and visiting historic sites with Bonnie and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In earlier years Tom also enjoyed hunting and fishing under the tutelage of his father.
Tom is survived by his daughter ReNee (Marc) Hanson of Anoka, MN; son Brian (Christina) Walther of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren Bailey Hanson of Coon Rapids, MN. Kiersten Clifford of Eau Claire, Taylor Walther of Eau Claire, Preston Walther (fiancée Madison Lloyd) of Mondovi and Larissa Walther of Mondovi plus step-granddaughters Olivia (Kyle) Connelly of Eau Claire and Isabelle Gunderson of Eau Claire. He is also survived by brother Richard (Patti) Walther of Pompano Beach, FL, brothers-in-law Milton (Bunnita) Place of Hazel Green and David Place of Fennimore; sisters-in-law Barbara Hanna of Oregon (WI), Sherri (Larry) Klaas of Stitzer and Diana Place of Merrill. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Bonnie; parents Robert and Norma Walther; father-in-law and mother-in-law Milton (Betty) Place; brothers-in-law Donovan Place, Curtiss Place and Chester Hanna and sister-in-law Robin Place;
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701. Pastor Julie Brenden will officiate the service. Burial will take place immediately following the funeral at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. A visitation will be held, on Thursday, at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, all memorials will be divided between St. John’s Lutheran Church and Tom’s UW — Platteville Scholarship Fund.
