Tiffany E. Scott, 53, of Eau Claire, passed away at her home Monday, November 30, 2020.
Tiffany Elizabeth Peskie was born July 19, 1967 in Milwaukee, to Donald and Jeanne (Nelson) Peskie. As a child she moved to Big Bear Lake, California, and it was there that she graduated from high school and later worked as a teller in a bank. She then moved with her young son to Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, and also worked as a bank teller there. She eventually moved back to Wisconsin and settled in the Durand area before moving to Eau Claire. While in Eau Claire she was employed at Kwik Trip until suffering a debilitating injury.
Tiffany will be remembered by family and friends as a very kind and loving person who always put herself out there for others, no matter how she was treated in return. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of her home and she loved her cats. She was also an avid Criminal Mind and Forensic Files fan. Most recently the love of her life was her beloved 6 month old grandson Rex, she cherished every moment that they spent together.
Tiffany will be dearly missed by her daughter, Elena Grey of Minneapolis, MN; son Christopher Scott of Cadott; grandson Rex Scott; mother Debra Dziak of Albuquerque, NM, 3 siblings, Troy Peskie of Rochester, NY, Clint Peskie and Heather Bogue both of Albuquerque, NM. She was preceded in death by her father Donald Peskie; and sister Stephanie Peskie.
Due to COVID restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held for Tiffany at a later date. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
