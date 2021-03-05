Tiffany A. Wirth was born on June 11, 1984, to Jeff and Cheryl Wirth in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She left us on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Growing up Tiffany enjoyed being in and around the water and the sun. Be it at her Grandparents in Malvern, Arkansas, or when they moved to Upper Long Lake Wisconsin, or at her other Grandparents on Clear Lake New Auburn, Wisconsin. She was a true water bug. Tubing, floating, or swimming; you name it, she was not afraid to try it. Tiffany also played Girls basketball for the Eau Claire Volunteers as well as Eau Claire North. She made many friends from these sports that she was forever grateful for.
She graduated in 2002 from Eau Claire North High School with honors. She then chose to further her education at St. Cloud State University, where she earned her degree in Communications. After graduating she found herself moving to Omaha, Nebraska. A career choice plus her love of the College World Series helped her make her decision. She worked in the finance industry for TD Ameritrade, passing several high-level ‘series’ tests to make her a true professional in her advisory role.
She was one of the biggest fans of the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings, Wisconsin Badgers, and the LSU Tigers. Traveling to another state to see her team was so her. Be it game day or not, you knew who she supported when she walked into the venue or room. She would be all decked out in that team’s gear. There are so many memories of our trips with her to the College World Series supporting our LSU Baseball Tigers. Even when they would not make it to Omaha, we all would dress up in their support. One highlight for her was the article in the Omaha newspaper about her support of her ‘Geauxmaha’ Tigers.
To say she was an independent woman is an understatement. She was always a head turner when she walked into the room with that big smile and her ‘life of the party’, confident demeanor. Many people have told us this since her passing. Also, on numerous occasions, people would follow or approach her thinking that they had spotted P!nk, the pop singer. One of the last times this happened was while we were at the CWS enjoying a game, when, a group of young fellas thought for sure they knew who she was. Tiffany enjoyed coming home to the ‘small’ town. However, the fast life always drew her back to the big cities like Atlanta or Chicago.
She is survived by her parents, Jeff and Cheryl Wirth; her brother, Jared ‘Lefty’ and sister-in- law, Melissa ‘Missy’ Wirth, along with their sons, Carson Philip and Benjamin Jeffrey Wirth, and Collin Burt; her maternal grandparents, Al and Beverly Rogge; special aunts and uncles, Larry and Judy (Wirth) Hacker, Marty and Jean (Wirth) Sturzl, Leanne Rogge, Don and Kari (Rogge) Brickler, and Matt and Becky Rogge.
Tiffany is further survived by cousins, Jacob (Kira) Hacker, Cassie (Zach) Downing, Alyssa Miller, Kristen Miller, Ryan (Shelley) Sedani, Erik (Brandi) Sedani, Colten and Travis Brickler, & Morgan and William Rogge, whom all looked up to her as being the oldest cousin, along with many other friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Gerald ‘Red’ and Frances Wirth. Also, special 2nd cousin, John Morrell of Phoenix AZ. Tiffany never got over John’s tragic death, as they had a connection that only they knew from their childhood. Other great grandparents preceded Tiffany as well that meant so much to her in her younger years.
The family wishes to thank the tremendous outpouring of support from so many people at our darkest time in life. The pictures, texts, phone calls, comments from her childhood and school friends, relatives, close friends, people we’ve lost touch with, and some people we hardly even know, all means so much to us as grieving parents right now. You know who you are. From the absolute bottom of our hearts, Thank you.
A public memorial visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (located behind Charter Spectrum). A private family service celebrating Tiffany’s life will be held following the visitation. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
The family wishes memorials be made in Tiffany’s name to NAMI Chippewa Valley online at www.namicv.org.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.