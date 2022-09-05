The world lost one of its kindest and most creative souls on August 28, 2022.

Tiit Raid, 81, was born in Tartu, Estonia on December 9, 1940, to Eugen and Luule Raid. His family fled their occupied country during WWII and eventually settled in Minnesota in 1949. Tiit started second grade with no English skills. He never forgot what it was like to be an outsider.

To plant a tree in memory of Tiit Raid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.