Timmy Helland, 68, died October 25, 2022 at his home in Elk Mound, WI.

He was born August 23, 1954 in Eau Claire to Harold M. and Sylvia L (Dennis) Helland. Timmy married Hie Yi Wong (Ella) on September 13, 2011 in Malaysia. He returned to Elk Mound with his beloved Ella in January of 2013.

To plant a tree in memory of Timmy Helland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you