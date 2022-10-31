Timmy Helland, 68, died October 25, 2022 at his home in Elk Mound, WI.
He was born August 23, 1954 in Eau Claire to Harold M. and Sylvia L (Dennis) Helland. Timmy married Hie Yi Wong (Ella) on September 13, 2011 in Malaysia. He returned to Elk Mound with his beloved Ella in January of 2013.
Timmy was an over-the-road truck driver for twenty years. He enjoyed seeing new places but was happier being home amongst family and being an active volunteer in the Elk Mound Volunteer Fire Department. He was very successful in all his endeavors and was always willing to share that trucking knowledge with his son & nephews when they were starting their trucking careers. Timmy always felt the need to give back to his community. He served on the Fire Department for 15 years. He often reminisced about his days at the department. With all those commitments, Timmy still had time for a last-minute cook-out or family get-together.
Timmy is survived by his wife Ella of Elk Mound, his two children: Wayne Helland and Rebecca (Helland) Larson both of Eau Claire and two step children: Melanie Melgaard and Jeri Opland. He is also survived by brothers, Thomas (Linda) Helland of Bloomer, Karl Helland (Julie) of Ettrick and sisters Darlene Phelps (Don) of Elk Mound, Gloria Knutson of Colfax, Martha Hiemen of Eau Claire; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Timmy is preceded in death by his sister Diane Brott, and brothers Harold, Jack, Clarence, and Dennis, brothers-in-law Lorne Brott, Raymond Knutson, Steve Hieman, Tom Phelps and sisters-in-law Sandy, Irene and Betty.
A celebration of Timmy’s life will be held on Thursday November 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
Interment will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Eau Claire following services.