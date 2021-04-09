Timothy “Tim” G. Aubart, age 60 of Eau Claire, WI passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Eau Claire. Tim was born on October 15, 1960 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Gerald Aubart and the late Donna Rykal Aubart.
Tim attended Delavan School for the Deaf and was very proud to work at LE Phillips Career Development Center. Tim loved fishing, whether it was summer or winter. Tim was very proud of his 40” Northern that he caught through the ice. Tim had a sense of humor and for being a jokester and being a tease. No one could miss Tim in a crowd, he was either in Packer, blaze orange or bright yellow green clothing. Tim was a delightful and happy person but could at times, be very stubborn, especially when it came time to cleaning his apartment. Tim was a faithful Green Bay Packer fan who loved ice cream and candy bars. Tim participated in Special Olympics, enjoyed playing Bocce Ball and King’s Corner card game.
Tim is survived by his father Gerald, brothers: Kevin (Cathy) and Jeff, nieces and nephews: Jesse, Alicia, Neil, Brock, Afton, Farron, Courtney, Ashley, Kelsey and Heather, aunts and uncles: Denny (Clara) Aubart, Larry (Joan) Aubart, Bonnie (Bob) Gelina, Jane (Dave) Kosmo and Lyle (Annamae) Rykal, sisters-in-laws: Gayle Aubart and Kari Aubart, numerous great-grand nieces and nephews, longtime friend, interpreter and caretaker Julie (Mike) O’Brien and friends Walter “Bud” Norton and Dale McNish.
Tim is proceeded in death by his mother Donna; brothers Dean and Kyle; aunts and uncles: Alene (Bob) Moats, Donnie Aubart, Junior (Katie) Rykal, Dorothy (Bernie) Vowinkel and George (Donna) Rykal.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will take place at Prairie View Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Live streaming of Tim’s service can be viewed on Stokes, Prock & Mundt/Cremation Society of Wisconsin Facebook page starting at 2:00 p.m.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com