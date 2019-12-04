Timothy Bue

Timothy A. Bue, 71, of Strum, WI passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Veterans Home of Chippewa Falls with his family and wonderful nursing staff by his side.
He was born February, 2, 1948 to the late Claud and Ardalene (Steffenson) Bue in Black River Falls, WI. Timothy attended and graduated from Eleva Strum High School. After graduation, he attended River Falls University. He then entered the military into the U.S. Army. Timothy served in Vietnam from 1966-1968. When he returned, he attended the tech school in Eau Claire and received his Associates degree in business. He worked at Eau Claire papermill, Presto, Uni-Royal, and most recently Keenans car dealership in Whitehall, WI. Timothy enjoyed family, fishing and hunting, and socializing with his many friends.
Timothy is survived by his children, Caleb (Amy) Bue, Joshua Bue, Jacob Bue; brother, Randy Bue; grandchildren, Harper, Lennon, Mia, Seth, Cole. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A service will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2 PM at Eleva Lutheran Church, 50533 S 2nd St, Eleva. Friends and family may visit starting at 1 PM until the time of service at the church. A Celebration of Life will be held after the burial at the Eleva Legion with a meal, 50647 Main St S, Eleva, WI.
